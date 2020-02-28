My wife’s older sister overheard us planning a vacation for ourselves and our two teenagers, and invited herself and her 3-year-old along. We love them and my wife watches the toddler several times a week, but “Alice” (a single mom) has boundary issues. My kids are disappointed at the thought of dealing with toddler meltdowns and, likely, baby-sitting. And I’m disappointed not to have time alone with my fast-growing children! Alice has always taken advantage of my wife, whom I’ve helped make aware of this and also draw lines. How do we tell Alice she is not welcome on our vacation without hurting her feelings?

Advertisement

A.C. / Boston

“I’m so sorry we miscommunicated, this is a vacation for the four of us this time, we will bring you back a souvenir!” is all you need to say. But there is no way to tell people they are not welcome, when they believed or hoped they were, without potentially hurting their feelings. When you do that, you need to be willing to own that risk. So . . . who’s “we,” in this situation?

Because if your wife is not on board with disinviting Alice, you’re kicking the can down the road. Which might be your best option, since you’re only sharing the next few miles of sidewalk with your children before they make their own path. But understand that she may only be caving to your desires instead of her sister’s, because you’re the dominant personality who happens to be in the room with her at the time. The two of you need to sit down and discuss what the family can reasonably provide to Alice in terms of hospitality and practical help, and how you will respond if and when she asks for more. You have to be on the same page. You can’t bully people into standing up for themselves. Not on a long-term basis. (My job would be so much easier if one could!)

Advertisement

If you do bring Alice, your kids are not to be unpaid baby sitters. Period. This is their vacation and they may spend it as they like. Alice herself can watch her child. And you can have time alone with your kids, and even plan some separate activities. This is harder, but maybe worthwhile.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.