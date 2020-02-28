Who plays him in the movie: Jimmy Stewart

First thing people notice in his home: His bookshelf

EMMA WHEELER: 23 / pharmaceutical operations

Her interests: Stand-up comedy, writing, painting

Last thing she read: First chapter of Educated

7:30 P.M. METROPOLIS, SOUTH END

COSMIC JOKE

Alex I saw the new Japanese animated feature Weathering with You. Movies always calm my nerves.

Emma I was calm — it hit me when I got there and realized I didn’t know his full name or what he looked like.

Alex I got there early. I may or may not have given myself a brief pep talk while looking in the bathroom mirror.

Emma I was 10 minutes late. The waitress showed me to the table.

Alex She was beautiful. She had pretty brown hair down to her shoulders, and her eyes stood out.

Emma Not my type. He seemed a lot older; I didn’t realize he was my age until he told me.

HUMOR ME

Alex She seemed nervous at first. Conversation was stop and go, and she seemed to be avoiding eye contact.

Emma We discovered that we both liked writing, so we talked about that.

Alex We both have a creative side. She expresses that primarily through stand-up comedy, while I express it through writing fiction. We also talked about what our “dream jobs” would be. She said that she’d love to be a writer on SNL, which I really admired.

Emma I knew right away I wasn’t interested in anything more than friendship, so there was no pressure. I just couldn’t see a connection.

Alex I got more comfortable as the night went on. The conversation went far more smoothly, and both Emma and I seemed to open up a bit more.

Emma Once there was food and drink, it was better and I relaxed.

Alex We ordered an eggplant tart and a Brussels sprouts and kale dish to share. I had trout, and she had risotto. We ordered apple crisp for dessert. The food and service were strong.

Emma The risotto was too salty. The kale salad was a little over-spiced.

LAST LAUGH

Alex She started smiling more as the night went on, and that made me really happy. Each time she seemed to light up the scene. When she smiled for the first time — really smiled — about halfway through the date, it felt as though she really wanted to be there, with me, and that meant a lot.

Emma It wasn’t a good fit. He spoke over me a couple times, but otherwise was friendly.

Alex Once we paid, she ordered an Uber. As we put our coats on, she said that she had a lovely time, which was nice. We just said goodbye. It was incredibly windy and cold outside, which made the goodbye more awkward than I would have liked.

Emma We parted ways. I was tired because I had had a long day.

SECOND DATE?

Alex I hope so. I think we started to hit it off as the date went on, and I’d like to carry that energy into another date.

Emma No, it wasn’t meant to be. He was a nice man, just not for me.

POST-MORTEM

Alex / A-

Emma / B