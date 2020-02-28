Talented students of the Berklee College of Music and special guests perform music from around the world at the 34th annual International Folk Music Festival. Listen to traditional melodies that have been passed down through generations. $10 advance, $15 day of show. berklee.edu

Thursday

Imported Laughs

Tickle your funny bone at NYC Comedy Invades, one night only at Night Shift Brewing’s Everett location. The show will be headlined by Jordan Raybould of the Raybould Brothers, who’ve been featured on Funny or Die, with performances by other New York comedians. $15 online, $20 at the door. eventbrite.com

Saturday through March 14

Beer Week

Dozens of events across the state celebrate local brews during Massachusetts Beer Week. At next Sunday’s 10th annual Harpoon Shamrock Splash, revelers will plunge into Boston Harbor’s frigid waters for a good cause. The $20 registration includes food and beer and supports the nonprofit Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. massbrewersguild.org/massbeerweek and shamrocksplash.org

Saturday

Historic Anniversary

Journey into the past to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. From 1-5 p.m., actors will bring to life the conflicts between British soldiers and colonists, inside and outside the Old State House; the Old South Meeting House; and the Printing Office of Edes & Gill at Faneuil Hall. From 7-7:30p.m., reenactors lead walks between the Old State House and Old South Meeting House. $10 for museum admission, reenactment free. facebook.com/revspaces

Saturday through March 14

Literature in Motion

Dancers from the Commonwealth Ballet perform an original adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel The Secret Garden. The story of an orphaned girl finding a home is filled with unforgettable characters and a touch of magical whimsy. At Regis College in Weston. From $27, $22 for seniors, students, and children. commonwealthballet.org

