1 The island’s waterfall countertop, made from engineered stone by PentalQuartz in Thassos white, extends beyond the base cabinetry, leaving extra legroom and adding architectural interest. Russo says they looked far and wide “to find the cleanest, purest white.”

The homeowners in Chelsea, a teacher and an attorney who love to cook and entertain, upgraded to this four-story townhouse from a smaller unit in the same complex. Although it was larger overall, the kitchen was just a tiny galley-style space. Feinmann Inc., the Lexington design-build firm, combined the original sliver with the adjacent dining area to create a light-filled contemporary showpiece. Project manager Tammy Russo, who also helped select finishes, notes that incorporating an almost 10-foot long island made all the difference. “That was the big aha moment in the design,” she says. “It’s a huge expanse where they can prep food and where six people can gather around to eat.”

2 Once the clients saw the glossy blue and white cabinetry samples from Italian company Composit, they moved away from anything with a wood finish. “When you stand in the space, you get the full feeling of all its reflectivity,” Russo says. “It’s a lot fun.”

3 A trio of sculptural Loophole suspension pendants by WAC Lighting adds a hint of roundness to all the hard edges. New recessed lights provide another layer of illumination.

4 Oversize faceted tiles by Porcelanosa comprise the backsplash, which is the lone matte element amidst a roomful of glossy surfaces. “If everything is sleek, smooth, and shiny, it doesn’t stay interesting,” Russo says. “I wanted to change it up a bit.”

5 While the upper bedroom levels have wood floors, the team opted to install large format ceramic tiles with a pale gray striated pattern on the main and lower levels for practicality. “The look is very contemporary, and it makes sense for cooking and entertaining,” Russo says.

6 A cherry red Ploum sofa from Ligne Roset pops in the living room. Provincetown artist Cassandra Complex, represented by Woodman/Shimko Gallery, painted the portrait of one of the homeowners that hangs behind it. Blue lighting outlines the room’s perimeter.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.