In “You Got This!” (January 12) there are hints, advice, and proposed solutions to do better at a variety of new year’s resolutions. These suggestions all need an underlying principle that might make them meaningful enough to actually follow. The reason that most resolutions made fail is that they make sense but require thought, planning, and sticking to. This thinking process requires substantive work. Our actions are motivated by feelings — not by thoughts. One eats what makes one feel good, votes for a candidate who feels right, and chooses friends or spouses who make us feel comfortable. What feels good is what we will stick with. If we choose resolutions that sound good and are reasonable — but that require repeated effort based on thoughts and not feelings — they will be abandoned relatively quickly.

Martin Gelman, Hopkinton

In “Use Your Phone Less” (January 12), Billy Baker tells us, “You can use that time for real life.” But what if we’re using our phones for the real life of listening to music we love and interacting with our friends and family in distant places, rather than with whoever happens to be nearby? Here’s my advice: Don’t take one-size-fits-all advice from strangers — except for this advice from me, of course.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman, Providence

Workplace Equality

The #MeToo movement has fundamentally changed the conversation about sexual harassment, but we need more than talk to end it (Perspective, January 12). Lisa Rabasca Roepe was correct when she wrote that employers must be active and constructive allies and partners; however, no amount of transparency and fair accountability will be sufficient if men and others in power make excuses to simply avoid female colleagues, rather than working to develop the skills to engage safely and respectfully. As the statewide coalition of 56 sexual and domestic violence programs in Massachusetts, Jane Doe Inc. invites employers to utilize the tools, resources, and trainings from these local programs as well as national centers to make real change. The #MeToo movement has prompted challenging conversations; let’s use those as a catalyst to be proactive.

Debra J. Robbin, executive director of Jane Doe Inc., the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence

Playing Through

Loved, loved, loved Margaret Muirhead’s Connections piece (“Our Sunday Game,” January 12). I’m a 60-year-old soccer player in Lexington and related 100 percent to her sentiments.

Jean Duffy, Somerville

A Doggone Dilemma

I don’t understand Miss Conduct’s answer (January 12): Why does the homeowner need to put a “no dogs” sign in his yard to keep dogs away? I don’t have a sign. Does that mean it’s an invitation to use my yard? I don’t think so. Dog owners need to be respectful of everyone’s property. Enough is enough of dog owners who think everyone’s yard is their dog’s bathroom.

Cindy Stevens, Salem

Some of my neighbors walk dogs without a bag and don’t clean up. My gripe with Miss Conduct, though, is who’s responsible? Why would it be the non-dog owner?

Jo Sullivan, Lynn

Takes on Teen Parenting

I am 99 percent sure that the judgment from the receptionist that Stephanie Ebbert sensed was directed at her teen daughter “mom” was not imaginary (“Baby Steps,” January 19). As a teacher of students deemed “at risk” for dropping out of high school, I asked them to describe a situation where they had been a victim of bias. Two teen mothers insisted that they experienced dismissive and hurtful interactions rooted in society’s assumptions about who they were, based solely upon the fact that they were parents. Here’s the thing: The majority of adults recognize that early pregnancy/parenting is fraught with peril, and we work mightily to discourage this. But once the baby is here, it is incumbent on all of us to support and nurture this parental unit. What benefit can be derived through shaming? If we want these parents to “reach for the stars” on their own behalf and that of their children, we need to be cognizant of our role in providing emotional support and encouragement. To do otherwise can only reinforce the barriers that these students face every day.

Mary E. Loebig, South Dennis

Timeless Wedding Venues

The Publick House in Sturbridge should have been included in “Hitched in History” (January 19). We hosted our son and daughter-in-law’s wedding there this past July. The entire inn is steeped in history and the grounds are lovely. I proudly officiated and spoke of how much of “their day” correlated with George and Martha Washington’s wedding festivities — from the “frolicking” with family and friends, to the “imbibing.”

Gayle Kendall, Medfield

Addressing Guests’ Needs

In “10 Questions to Ask Before You Commit to a Venue” (January 19), I was relieved to see that Alison Goldman included “Can you show me the handicap-accessible entrances and bathrooms?” She goes on to say that accessibility includes investigating how older and disabled people can get around the venue. As the mother of a new paraplegic, who at 25 will shortly enter a decade of being invited to friends’ weddings, I very much appreciate seeing consideration for mobility impairment. From talking with other parents of wheelchair users over the past year since my son was injured, I know that the inability to join celebrations is especially painful. Keep up the good work on inclusion!

Abby Swaine, Brookline

Dinner Does Triple-Duty

I was delighted to see a recipe from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street that was simple, practical, and didn’t involve stocking up on gourmet items I will likely use only once (Cooking, January 26). More, please!

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins, Quincy

