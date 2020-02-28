LOT SIZE 0.10 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $367,000 in 2011

PROS This 1920 bungalow is across the street from an elementary school and playground. Enter into a serene living room painted in Benjamin Moore Nantucket Fog with white trim. A built-in hutch in the dining room separates two doorways: To the left, a pantry with sink and dishwasher leads to the rest of the kitchen; at right a small hall joins two bedrooms and the bathroom. Upstairs, there’s a third bedroom with an office alcove, plus a bonus storage room. Laundry is in the basement, and an old one-car garage by the backyard can be used as a shed or a workshop. CONS Kitchen layout is a bit awkward, with the refrigerator in the hallway. An offer has been accepted as of press time.

Joanna Kirylo, Griffin Properties, 617-669-5893, visitgriffin.com

$649,900

124 SALEM STREET / READING

SQUARE FEET 2,263

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $549,900 in 2016

PROS Bold blue walls framed by exposed timbers highlight the living and dining rooms of this 1830 Colonial. There’s a large bedroom left of the dining room, and the kitchen in back features hardwood floors, black stone counters, and stainless appliances. Off the entrance is a den, plus a study with pallet-board accent wall; an updated bath is nearby. Upstairs, a sunny passage with a window bench connects two bedrooms with decorative fireplaces, while a third has laundry and stairs to the garage. Two updated baths and a dressing room (with access to an attic playroom) round out the second floor. CONS Salem Street is busy Route 129.

James Lynch, BHHS Warren Residential, 617-394-8376, jlynch@warrenre.com









