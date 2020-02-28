It was a local news gold mine, so I called Max’s owner, who was delighted to chat about her mischievous pup. My story ran on the front page with a joke about “Beast of Burden” in the headline. Years later, I came across it in a box of my old clips, and it was like a thunderbolt smacked me. Some time after I’d written about Max, I’d unknowingly become friends with his owner’s daughter Gretchen. Both broke, single, and living in the same suburb, we’d met and quickly bonded while working as waitresses at one of my later side gigs. Immediately, I called G and asked if Max had ever run off to a Stones show.

My first encounter with Mrs. B happened well before I’d become friends with her youngest daughter. I was an aspiring reporter, attending college while stringing for the local newspaper. On one shift covering the cop beat, a local officer told me about this scrappy little Pekingese he’d spotted while working a Foxboro Stadium detail during a Rolling Stones concert. The dog had fled its home nearby. His owner had to fight concert traffic to retrieve him. In the meantime, Max, the dog, hung out with fans in a parking lot, charming them all, and becoming almost as big a hit as Mick and Keith.

“Yeah. A reporter even did a story about it,” she replied. “We have it hanging up somewhere.” That reporter, I revealed, was me.

Her mother was tickled to discover our connection. She’d long treated me like family, but my story about her fugitive dog gave us a unique history.

My personal family history is complicated by alcoholism, abuse, and mental illness. Growing up, my sister and I relied on the motherly guidance of our aunts, Peg and Nancy, and the fatherly influence of our uncle, Bill. Somehow along the way, I collected additional parental surrogates. Dear friends like G shared their moms, who kept tabs on me, providing doses of TLC and tough love, as needed.

Mrs. B, as I called her, would raise her brow when G, our friend Michelle, and I were involved in various shenanigans (because I, of course, should know better); she’d tease me like one of her own daughters, when I had trouble carving a pumpkin or did something ridiculous; and she’d send cards with kind notes and coupons she’d clipped. When Auntie Peg passed away, she sent a lovely note. Mrs. B was in treatment for pancreatic cancer and upset she couldn’t attend the funeral. It was just like her to worry about my family, even though her own situation was so precarious.

Mrs. B did remarkable things. After her husband died, she raised three daughters on her own and put herself through nursing school. When her kids were grown, she started traveling. She hiked Machu Picchu, trekked to Bhutan, and visited other far away locales to see beautiful birds and various wildlife.

I admired her spirit of adventure, but what I truly adored was that she cared enough to say to someone else’s kid, “Hey, what are you up to? It better not be no good.”

Alcohol, drugs, and other problems distract some parents from that duty, rendering them almost oblivious to the responsibilities of looking after another human being. For people who grow up in such situations, it’s powerful to see an attentive parent in action, and it can be life-changing to have that attention directed your way, to know there’s someone who’ll ask “What were you thinking?”

Mrs. B recently passed away, and G asked me to write her obituary. As we sat in G’s kitchen thumbing through memories, alternately laughing and crying, I thought about how my friend and her sisters must feel; my heart ached. Then I thought about that first encounter with Mrs. B, and the act of writing her obituary took on even more significance. It felt like closing the circle on a relationship that began with the story of a runaway dog.

