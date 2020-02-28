According to court records, Ennammorati faces charges including two counts of violating civil rights causing bodily injury, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, to wit, a shod foot. The charges of violating civil rights causing bodily injury each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Jenny Leigh Ennammorati and Stephanie M. Armstrong, both of whom are 25 years old, are scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on March 9, prosecutors said. Their hometowns were not immediately available and it was not known if they had retained attorneys.

Two women are facing criminal civil rights charges and assault charges for what authorities allege was an unprovoked attack on a mother and daughter who were walking through Maverick Square in East Boston, talking to each other in Spanish, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Friday.

Armstrong faces two counts of violating civil rights and two counts of assault and battery.

Surveillance video captures East Boston attack

Ennammorati and Armstrong allegedly attacked a 46-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter on Feb. 15, an attack that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and triggered a demand by community activists for more attention to hate crime issues by law enforcement in East Boston.

The video was released by the Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston non-profit.

The woman spoke to reporters about the incident, identifying herself only by her last name, Vasquez, telling reporters that her assailants shouted, “This is America," ordered her and her daughter to speak English, and shouted that they should “go back to your [expletive] country.”

“We were punched, bitten,” the woman said through a Spanish interpreter. “My daughter was punched in the head.”

She said her daughter remains frightened and hasn’t been able to sleep well since the attack.

“My family and I are afraid,” the woman said. But “we refuse to live in fear. We refuse to stay silent, as we were attacked based on our race, our language, and our identity,” she said.

Rollins said in a statement that the mother and daughter were attacked “because they were laughing and speaking in Spanish. .. .Hate and intolerance does not belong in Suffolk County. The sense of right and privilege that these defendants must have felt to say these words of hate and racism, and then physically attack a mother and her daughter for laughing and speaking Spanish, it’s outrageous and reprehensible.”

The charges came after an investigation by the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit, Rollins said.

In her statement, Rollins said she wanted to "personally thank the people who witnessed this attack and who intervened to help.”

