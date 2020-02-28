The van, owned by the Franklin-based transportation service Kiessling Transit, was carrying special needs adults, including some who were non-verbal, Carmichael said. Two of them were in wheelchairs, he said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the van pulled out from a stop sign on Bullard Street onto Route 1A, where it collided with another vehicle in the road’s southbound lane, Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said.

A van carrying people with special needs crashed into another vehicle on Route 1A in Walpole Thursday afternoon. The eight van passengers were taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” Walpole police said.

Carmichael said he wasn’t sure if the passengers were actually injured in the crash since it was a “minor incident.” All passengers were taken to the hospital just to make sure they were OK, since they couldn’t properly convey if they were injured, he said.

“One of the issues with this incident was that the van’s driver did not have all of the names and contact information of the people in the van,” Carmichael said.

The male driver of the van and the female driver of the other vehicle were uninjured, Carmichael said. No one else was involved in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Carmichael said the intersection where the crash happened sometimes sees 10 to 12 crashes in a year.

He said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will begin next year a three-to-four-year construction project that will help make the roads in the area safer.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.