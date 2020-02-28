This week, the Sanders campaign announced he will hold a rally Friday night in Springfield and then Saturday at noon, he will hold a big rally on Boston Common. In addition to that, there is also a “Berniepalooza” going on in Worcester, which is billed as “A Four-Day Festival Of Music And Canvassing.”

With Sanders holding polling leads in both of those mega-states, he is now going for the political jugular of two opponents, who both happen to have their home states voting on Super Tuesday: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Bernie Sanders appears to be the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination. And, in recent days, he’s become more aggressive in his tactical decisions about where to spend time ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 states, including California and Texas, will vote.

Then, on the night before Super Tuesday, he will hold a large rally in St. Paul, Minn., aimed directly at winning Minnesota.

Polls in both states suggest he has a shot at pulling off wins.

In Massachusetts, he is actually the frontrunner. A WBUR/MassINC poll on Friday found Sanders with a 25 percent to 17 percent lead over Warren. The gap might large enough it may explain why Warren isn’t currently scheduled to campaign in the Bay State before Super Tuesday herself: it could be an attempt to lower expectations.

In Minnesota, the latest polls show Klobuchar with a 6 point lead, but Sanders is surging there in second. Given all of his momentum around the country, a win there isn’t inconceivable.

If Warren and Klobuchar lose their home states, it could severely undercut their political arguments for staying in the race.

It appears Warren has the money to move on (and she is aided by a new Super PAC spending millions on television ads). She has already built campaign organizations in 30 states so she may not call it quits. Still, if Warren loses Massachusetts, it will be tough to slog on.

For Klobuchar, however, losing her state could be fatal to her campaign. She doesn’t have Warren’s fundraising base, she doesn’t much of a national campaign infrastructure at all, and the central argument of her campaign is that she can win places like Minnesota.

If she cannot even win her home state among Democrats, it is hard to see how she can justify staying in much longer.

Sanders’ new aggressive stance to eliminate the two women from the race does not appear to be about gender. The cold political calculation is obvious: every candidate wants to win everywhere, particularly in a primary contest where it appears every delegate matters.

Neither Klobuchar nor Warren have ever lost a race. Neither have ever been in a very competitive primary, either. And neither have ever faced an opponent like Sanders.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.