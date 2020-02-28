One person suffered life-threatening injuries after veering out of a travel lane and striking a guardrail on Interstate 93 south of Boston Friday afternoon, State Police said.

At 1:29 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-93 South near Exit 9 in Quincy, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The driver, who was the only person in the car, veered out of the travel lane and hit a guardrail.

The operator was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. The right lane remains closed as State Police investigate.