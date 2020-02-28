A pedestrian was struck Friday morning in Lawrence by an Amtrak train, causing delays for Amtrak trains and MBTA commuter trains while law enforcement investigates, officials said. Shuttle buses will be used to replace train service.

The condition of the person struck was not immediately released.

According to Amtrak, the incident took place around 10:13 a.m. as Downeaster Train 682 was travelling from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train was carrying 157 passengers and crew, but no injuries were reported by anyone on the train.