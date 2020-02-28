A pedestrian was struck Friday morning in Lawrence by an Amtrak train, causing delays for Amtrak trains and MBTA commuter trains while law enforcement investigates, officials said. Shuttle buses will be used to replace train service.
The condition of the person struck was not immediately released.
According to Amtrak, the incident took place around 10:13 a.m. as Downeaster Train 682 was travelling from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train was carrying 157 passengers and crew, but no injuries were reported by anyone on the train.
Shortly before noon, the Downeaster remained on the tracks near the crash while Amtrak and MBTA Transit Police investigated at the scene.
According to Keolis Commuter Services, operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail service, Haverhill line Train 205 is also stopped on the tracks between the North Wilmington and Ballardvale Street station in Andover.
"The train will hold until it is given clearance to proceed,'' Keolis tweeted.
The following train, Train 212 was up to an hour behind schedule, Keolis tweeted around noontime.
Keolis said that, starting with Train 214, a shuttle bus will carry passengers from the Haverhill station to the Ballardvale station, where they can board trains to complete the ride into Boston.