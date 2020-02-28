Researchers with the Northeast Fisheries Science Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spotted Dragon, a 19-year-old whale who has given birth three times, while they were conducting an aerial survey about 45 miles south of Nantucket Monday.

“The potential loss of a mother is particularly devastating to the species, which numbers about 400,” researchers from the Aquarium said in a statement Friday.

An extremely ill and entangled North Atlantic right whale is near death after suffering in the ocean for months — a finding researchers at the New England Aquarium called a serious blow to the endangered species as their numbers struggle to rebound after years of decline.

Dragon was excessively thin, unusually gray, entangled in fishing gear, and had a buoy stuck in the right side of her mouth when researchers found her.

Amy Knowlton, a senior scientist who has worked on the Aquarium’s Kraus Marine Mammal Conservation Program since 1983, said the buoy likely kept the whale from closing her mouth for months and caused her to become life-threateningly ill.

“She was moving slowly and taking short dives, but did not appear to be feeding,” Knowlton said.

Orange patches seen on Dragon’s head were infestations of lice, known as orange cyamids, that feed off of injured areas on whales, Knowlton said.

Dragon will likely die from her condition in the coming months, Knowlton said.

“It is both sad and discouraging to see Dragon, a whale we have followed from her birth through to maturity, entangled and in such poor health,” said Philip Hamilton, a research scientist for the Aquarium, who also manages the North Atlantic right whale photo-identification catalog.

“The hope for this species rides on the broad backs of these calving females," Hamilton said. "I fear we will lose this whale just as she enters what should be the prime of her reproductive life.”

Dragon with her first calf on February 8, 2008. Clearwater Marine Aquarium (custom credit)/Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Dragon gave birth to a calf for the first time when she was 7 years old, researchers said. The calf died from unknown causes within the first week that it had been sighted, but Dragon gave birth again two years later. That female calf has been doing well and will soon reach reproduction age, Hamilton said.

Dragon’s third calf was born in 2016, but hasn’t been seen since that year, researchers said.

Researchers said Dragon was last seen in Cape Cod Bay in April 2019 before they found her Monday. They aren’t sure where she became entangled.

Knowlton said Dragon’s entanglement “illustrates the need to implement broad-scale changes to fishing gear quickly.”

Since 1980, the Aquarium has documented over 1,500 entanglements, researchers said. Whales have increasingly sustained severe injuries, or died, from entanglements, researchers said.

“In fact, 86.1 percent of right whales have been entangled at least once with more than half of them entangled twice or more, some as many as eight times over the course of their lives,” researchers said.

Scientists with the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life said they are studying ropeless lobster traps, weaker ropes, and other sustainable fishing practices with fishermen to help prevent whales and other sea life from becoming entangled.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.