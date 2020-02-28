A person in an SUV died after crashing into a toll booth in Hooksett, N.H. early Friday morning, police said.

At 1:55 a.m. New Hampshire State Police and the Hooksett Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on 93 southbound at the Hooksett toll plaza. and found that a 2017 Subaru Forester had hit one of the manned toll booths and caught on fire, according to a statement by police.

New Hampshire State Police and investigators from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office are working to identify the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.