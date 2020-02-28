He was an early Massachusetts supporter of Donald Trump in 2016, a role that had paid off with his SBA job. But his stint there lasted only about three months. He left after his hiring and his much-litigated business background were disclosed by the Globe in May 2017.

Joseph DiStasio is running in the election Tuesday for one of the 80 seats of the GOP’s state committee, touting his role — as brief as it was — as the federal SBA’s $131,000-per-year advocate for New England businesses

A controversial Braintree businessman, who was pushed out of his job at the Small Business Administration in 2017, is trying to join the leadership of Massachusetts Republican Party.

Now in his run for the state committee seat, DiStasio is touting his business credentials and his SBA job —never mentioning that he was fired after a few months on the job.

DiStasio, in an interview this week, claims he was pushed out of his job by the “deep state” career officials in the agency. "They don’t want anyone who is a Trump supporter,'' he said. He said the career bureaucrats who run the agency were angry that they couldn’t control him as he pursued his duties.

"I saw as much of the deep state shenanigans as I wanted,'' he said. "They wanted to keep me in a box.''

Before Trump, DiStasio had tried to get a job in the Baker administration but struck out. The governor had been embarrassed over the bit role he played in Baker’s failed 2010 gubernatorial campaign. After he appeared at a press conference with Baker to denounce then-Governor Deval Patrick’s impact on small businesses, the Globe wrote about his troubled business background.

A Quincy-based tree-removal firm owned by both DiStasio and his wife, Jill, faced charges in 2010 that it had cheated its workers out of their salaries, while his partner in another firm claimed he committed “embezzlement and larceny” by siphoning off their company’s funds for personal and luxury expenses.

The attorney general’s office issued a citation in July 2010 against one of DiStasio’s tree services, claiming it cheated workers out of more than $268,000 in wages. His firm was ordered to pay a $97,500 fine. The firm appealed the citations to the state’s Division of Administrative Law Appeals, which vacated the order.

But the workers sued Jill DiStasio and obtained a court-ordered attachment in the amount of $536,239 in 2011 on the DiStasio home at 80 Canavan Drive in Braintree. The bankruptcy court gave them $10,000.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit from DiStasio’s former business partner was never litigated because DiStasio declared bankruptcy for himself and his two companies, one of which was also owned at times by his wife, who herself declared bankruptcy. And DiStasio, in a countersuit, denied the charges.

DiStasio is now putting his reputation on the line in a five-way race that includes the incumbent GOP state committeeman in that district, Matthew Sisk, a veteran GOP operative, and three other lesser known candidates.