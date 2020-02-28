So he decided to go public with his story and remind everyone that he was an eligible bachelor. In an interview at his Claremont, N.H., home, Pooley presented his life story as a cautionary tale, and warned younger men not to make the same mistakes that he did.

But even at age 86, he still held out hope. He wanted a lady to ask for his hand in marriage — and Leap Day was coming up.

His story appeared in the Boston Sunday Post on Jan. 26, 1908, under the headline: “Bachelor, 86, Admits Life a Failure and Even Now Would Fain Become a Bridegroom."

The newspaper reported that Pooley was “anxiously awaiting a leap year proposal.” It is a tradition in some countries for women to propose marriage to men, rather than vice versa, on Leap Year Day, Feb. 29, which comes around every four years. (Leap Year Day is on Saturday, for anyone who’s inspired.)

“Mr. Pooley lives in a pretty house which he owns himself, and rumor has it that his stock, cash, and other assets amount to $20,000, in addition to a 50-acre farm,” The Post reported.

Why was he single for so long?

“I was selfish; that was the biggest reason,” Pooley confessed. “I wanted to accumulate a lot of money, and now that I’ve done it, I would give it all up just to go back 50 years and marry.”

“My advice to all young men is to save a thousand dollars and then find some nice woman and marry her. Don’t let the years of your life slip by in the pursuit of the almighty dollar. When you get to the end of the lane and you look back, you will know yourself for a fool.”

“It is leap year now, and that gives the women a right to propose. If any young man gets a proposal I advise him to accept it. If I had one and it was from some woman that I knew, I’d accept it myself," he said.

His housekeeper, Miss Lizzie Wagner, was also mentioned in the article. The Post reported that “the whole town concedes that her private bank account added to Mr. Pooley’s would make them the richest people in the town.”

But if you think she was a potential partner for Pooley, think again.

She told the Post she was “46 years old and not ashamed of it” and would not be partaking in any Leap Year marriage proposals.

Pooley also said their relationship was strictly a professional one. Wagner “takes care of me, but it isn’t like having someone who is really personally interested," he said.

In any case, the publicity from the newspaper story worked in Pooley’s favor, as he ended up being courted by dozens of women.

By March, Pooley had received 96 letters from women in several states. They ranged in age from 20 to 71 years old. The Vermont Journal reported that Pooley “answered one of the letters from a woman in Massachusetts who sent her picture and was anxious to see Claremont." He returned her photo and invited her to come up and visit and see the town, "but he says as far as any matrimonial intentions are concerned, he is not in the market.”

And apparently, Pooley stayed off the market and didn’t have much luck with his female suitors. He died a bachelor in January 1910. The Boston Globe reported that at the time of his death, his only living relatives were two nephews.

