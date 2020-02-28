Venkatasubramanian, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Rhode Island, was horrified. It’s difficult for anyone to report abuse, partly because of the fear that no one will believe them. He thought about how much harder it must be for someone with an intellectual disability, who is always struggling to be heard.

An investigation by NPR had found that people with intellectual disabilities were victims of sexual abuse at rates more than seven times greater than people who are able-bodied. Their disabilities make them more vulnerable to predators, who are often people who are supposed to care for them.

KINGSTON, R.I. -- While listening to the radio on his drive home to Providence in January 2018, Krishna Venkatasubramanian heard something that left him shaken.

“The more marginalized you are, the more things are piled up against you,” Venkatasubramanian said. “If we don’t take action against it, who will?”

So Venkatasubramanian did just that. At the time, he was a professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, working on “human-focused computing” -- how technology helps or hinders people.

Jeanine Skorinko, social science professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Matthew Burgos (custom credit)/Matthew Burgos

He reached out to a colleague, WPI psychology professor Jeanine Skorinko, who works on the stigma of disabilities. “He couldn’t get the article out of his head," Skorkinko said. “So we started talking about what we could do.”

They ended up speaking with Massachusetts Advocates Standing Strong, a self-advocacy organization run by and for people with intellectual disabilities, and the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission, which trains people with disabilities how to recognize and respond to abuse.

Working with both groups, the professors are now designing an app-based tool to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities report sexual abuse and stay safe. The work is funded by a three-year, $380,510 contract with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, through a grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, Massachusetts residents with disabilities can call the commission’s hotline to report abuse and launch an investigation. The commission also runs “awareness in action” training programs to help people with developmental disabilities recognize and report abuse.

But a few years ago, the commission’s executive director, Nancy Alterio, realized that wasn’t enough when a woman with disabilities asked her how someone with problems communicating could report abuse. The commission was talking about seeking federal funding to design tools, such as an app, when Venkatasubramanian got in touch.

“He has a vested interest in this,” Alterio said. “It comes from the heart -- and he has the technology brain to bring this to fruition.”

Deb Lloyd, the project coordinator at Mass Advocates Standing Strong, sees how vulnerable people with disabilities are -- and the reasons why abuse is under-reported.

“One of the biggest challenges is that their caregivers are more likely to be their abusers,” said Lloyd. "They depend on these people for their support, so the retaliation is too much of a risk for them to report."

People with disabilities also may be influenced by staff members who downplay their complaints, she said. “They really feel intimidated, and a lot of times, people are not believed, because their stories are easily influenced, they don’t recall dates and times, they have disabilities that prevent them from accurately reporting," Lloyd said. "We work with folks who recall things from the past as if they are present. But as a mandated reporter, you’re supposed to report what you’re told and that doesn’t happen either.”

The professors and their students are learning from consultants who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They also have regular meetings with focus groups of people with these disabilities to learn how they use technology and what they need to be helped.

“The whole project is being designed with the help of the community,” Venkatasubramanian said. “Nothing for them without them.”

Venkatasubramanian said the work will go beyond just enabling the app to send abuse reports. He and Skorinko want the app to educate users about abuse -- while allowing them to easily report it -- and offer reassurance to the victims to keep them calm.

“In the virtual sense, it can give you some information and emotional support, and the agency can do something about it," Venkatasubramanian said. “Our hope is by working with the community, we can build something they will use.”

Skorinko lists a few of the considerations: What kind of an app can be used by people with a variety of intellectual disabilities? How do they help someone who is non-verbal, or blind, or struggles to communicate? How can they help people who are upset talking about abuse? How can they keep the app secure? How can someone safely report abuse?

Venkatasubramanian said they will build a prototype and then have a study in a small setting. The app is scheduled to be available next year, and Venkatasubramanian said the work will be open-sourced for any other state or company to use to build their own.

“If just one person reports abuse because of my app, I will have done my part,” he said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com