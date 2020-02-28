Halpern said he had met with Grandy. He declined to discuss the circumstances of the killing.

“He’s delusional," Keith Halpern said of Zackery Grandy, who was arraigned on murder charges Friday. "He’s completely out of touch with reality.”

A lawyer for a 22-year-old accused of killing his mother in a Dorchester home Thursday said his client is “completely psychotic.”

In Dorchester Municipal Court, Grandy pleaded not guilty to the killing of Gisel Thomas and was ordered held without bail.

Police were called to 357 Columbia Road at 2:20 Thursday afternoon and took Grandy into custody.

Grandy’s arraignment was delayed so he could be evaluated by a court clinician. A gray-haired man waiting in the courtroom, Ken Rogers, said he knew Grandy “from his DYS days," referring to the Department of Youth Services.

Rogers worked with Grandy about four years ago as a clinician. Now retired, he came to court when he heard about what had happened.

“Because I knew him and he’s in trouble,” he said.

The slaying marked the 10th homicide of the year in Boston.

