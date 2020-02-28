Transit police responded to track 1 at North Station for a report of a disorderly man, later identified as 30-year-old Brian Langner of Chelmsford, on a commuter rail train at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, transit police said in a statement Thursday.

A man on a commuter rail train was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly put his shoes in another passenger’s bag and tried to punch a police officer, MBTA transit police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said that Langner had removed his shoes, placed them into another passenger’s bag, and then began yelling. The officers noticed that Langner appeared intoxicated and tried to remove him from the train, police said.

Langner allegedly tried to punch one of the officers, but the officer avoided being hit and struggled with Langner before placing him under arrest. Langner was taken to the transit police headquarters for booking, police said.

