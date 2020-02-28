“This change is good news for Massachusetts as testing at the State Public Health Laboratory will speed up obtaining test results for Persons Under Investigation and expedite ongoing testing of any confirmed case in recovery,” Bharel said in a statement.

Previously, any patient in Massachusetts who met the federal criteria for diagnostic testing for the new coronavirus had their samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta because the CDC had distributed faulty test kits to labs across the country.

Under new rules from the Food and Drug Administration, labs can now use a modified version of the testing kits. According to the state Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory has an adequate supply of test kits from the CDC, and the anticipated turnaround of test results from the state lab will take up to a day, depending on testing volume.

