The man who was fatally shot in Mattapan earlier this week has been identified as Ricardo Bent-Hines, 29, of Roxbury, police said Thursday.
Police responded to a call about the shooting at Delhi and Violet streets at 7:33 p.m. Monday to find Bent-Hines suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bent-Hines was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston police said in a statement
Boston police are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident" and asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, the statement said.
On Monday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross described the area as “a very quiet neighborhood.”
“In society … there are more good people than bad, so we need to band together and make sure the people who commit these acts of violence on our street, to bring them to justice," Gross said.
