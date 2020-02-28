The man who was fatally shot in Mattapan earlier this week has been identified as Ricardo Bent-Hines, 29, of Roxbury, police said Thursday.

Police responded to a call about the shooting at Delhi and Violet streets at 7:33 p.m. Monday to find Bent-Hines suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bent-Hines was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston police said in a statement

Boston police are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident" and asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, the statement said.