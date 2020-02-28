If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a fun fact: Providence College hasn’t lost a basketball game on Feb. 29 since 1988. Good luck with that, Villanova. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
We don’t have too many clues about what’s happening behind the scenes between the state and the Providence Teachers Union as the two sides begin to negotiate a new contract, but the union will show a little strength this weekend when American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten comes to town.
Weingarten is one of the most influential union leaders in the country, and she’s been keeping a close eye on the state’s takeover of Providence schools. She’ll be in Providence Saturday for a community forum hosted by the local union.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex.
Weingarten is scheduled to participate in a discussion at 10 a.m. called “bargaining with the community for the common good.”
Weingarten is no stranger to Providence. In 2018, she visited several schools – check out her bouncy house skills – and was critical of Mayor Jorge Elorza’s handling of union contract negotiations. In 2011, she held a rally on the front steps of City Hall after then-Mayor Angel Taveras’s administration issued pink slips to every teacher.
It’s unclear whether Weingarten is concerned about the Providence takeover, but we know the AFT has paid for polling on the issue. We also know that Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has kept Weingarten in the loop on some of the key issues in the state.
Infante-Green has made it clear that the next big phase in the takeover is tackling the union contract.
NEED TO KNOW
- Advocates are pressing to let voters decide whether the governor should get line-item veto power and whether an independent redistricting commission - instead of the legislature - should redraw political boundaries based on new census data, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports it’s an uphill battle.
- One more from Ed: Twenty-six people in Rhode Island have quarantined themselves while being monitored for coronavirus.
- Amanda Milkovits reports that local professors are designing an app-based tool to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities report sexual abuse and stay safe.
- Former congressman Patrick Kennedy is a co-founder of the nation’s leading cannabis prohibitionist group, but his wife Amy just said she supports federally reclassifying cannabis from its current restrictive status in her own congressional bid.
- The financial contagion from the coronavirus crisis continued to wreak havoc on global markets Thursday, as US stock indexes plunged into correction territory and industry analysts warned that some consumer goods may get harder to find in coming weeks.
- Question of the Week: What’s the best movie that is based in Rhode Island? E-mail me at dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll post the winner on Monday.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
- The Providence Preservation Society’s Winter Bash is set for this weekend at Bucklin Plaza.
- Don’t forget to check out the Providence French Film Festival over the next week.
- For the kids: Sesame Street Live is at the Vets.
- This sounds like fun: As we count down the clock to another PVD Fest, there will be a battle of local bands hosted throughout March. The first one is Sunday.
