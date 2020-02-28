The seminar, held at Northeastern University’s John D. O’Bryant African American Institute, will feature panels on entrepreneurship and first-time home ownership. There will also be a salary negotiation workshop by Work Smart in Boston , a program put on the American Association of University Women and the city of Boston’s Office of Women’s Advancement.

The Boston-based chapter of a historically Black sorority is hosting a free economic empowerment seminar Saturday, where members of the community “can hear from people of color who have been in their positions and get their questions answered,” said sorority member Janai Brown, chairwoman of the event.

The Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring and hosting the seminar. Brown joined the sorority as an undergraduate at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. When she moved to Boston, where she now works as a bank examiner with the US Department of Treasury, she joined the Psi Omega graduate chapter.

Brown is now chairman of the “Building Your Economic Legacy” program, one of five target programs the Psi Omega chapter promotes. Brown said this was a natural fit because of her background in financial services and her desire to help members of her community.

“I am really passionate about helping the Black community and helping people of underserved backgrounds just really get out of poverty,” said Brown, 27, who grew up in Cleveland. “I grew up in an impoverished neighborhood so I know what that looks like and feels like.”

As of Thursday evening, about 80 people had registered for the event. Brown said members of the community could stop by the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. even if they hadn’t registered in advance, to attend the panels and ask questions of experts.

The entrepreneurship panel is composed entirely of local entrepreneurs who will talk about their journey to owning their own businesses, the legal and financial aspects of starting a business, and how to know when it’s time to quit your day job, Brown said.

The home ownership panel will discuss how to know if you’re ready for a home, what lenders look for, and what the advantages and disadvantages are to buying a home.

“We can pull the community together through this specific event through entrepreneurship, salary negotiation … These are some of the key things that help you get out of the poverty cycle because it’s no longer [just] talking, it’s more so helping you understand that you can build wealth and pass it along for further generations,” Brown said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.