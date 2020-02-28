On Feb. 5, two horses were found trapped in their stalls, unable to move due to a massive pile of manure blocking the exit, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. After nearly two hours of digging, MSPCA law enforcement and adoption personnel freed the horses.

Once the horses were freed from the stalls, the MSPCA workers saw sores on their backs. Since the pile of manure was so tall, the horses’ backs had been pressed up against the building’s rafters.

The horses were surrendered and taken to the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Nancy L. Golec of Ludlow, the horses’ former owner, was arraigned on four counts of felony animal cruelty in Palmer District Court on Monday.

Roger Lauze, the equine rescue training manager at Nevins Farm, said in a statement he had never seen such neglect in nearly 40 years of working in horse rescue.

