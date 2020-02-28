Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, which conducted the WBUR poll, noted to WBUR that primary polling numbers can change. Regardless, the results are likely to be disheartening for the Warren campaign as she faces a loss at home.

Just days ahead of Super Tuesday, the poll says Sanders has the support of 25 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, with Warren trailing at 17 percent. Former mayors Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg are nearly neck-and-neck at 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively, with former vice president Joe Biden at 9 percent.

A new WBUR poll suggests Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a substantial lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state.

The race remains amazingly fluid, operatives say, making it difficult to predict how voters will lean. And even though Warren placed her national headquarters in Charlestown, other campaigns have added staff and tapped volunteers in the state, suggesting there’s little intent to cede Massachusetts’ 91 pledged delegates to the senior senator.

Sanders will continue his push for a win in Massachusetts with rallies tonight in Springfield and Saturday in Boston in preparation for Super Tuesday.

Sanders has been on a hot streak, after a virtual tie in Iowa, a narrow victory in New Hampshire, and a big triumph in Nevada.

The WBUR poll of 426 likely voters was conducted Feb. 23-26, and has a margin of error of 4.9 percent.

The WBUR poll suggested Sanders is benefiting from strong support from young Democratic in Massachusetts; nearly half of voters under 45 say they are backing him. Warren does well among the state’s highly educated voters and among women, the poll says.

More than 80 percent of Warren supporters in the state said they would back another Democratic competitor if she is not the party’s nominee, while Sanders’ supporters were the least likely to support another candidate.

“What that means for the party is that if Sanders is not the nominee, the task of bringing Sanders’ supporters along to whoever the nominee is will be significant,” Koczela said. This could benefit President Trump greatly if Sanders does not capture the nomination.



