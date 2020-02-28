A wind advisory that was in effect for most of Thursday was lifted and it appeared that most communities had their power back on after a day of gusty winds, officials said.
Hundreds of residents in Andover, Lawrence, and Pepperell lost power Thursday afternoon as gusty winds wreaked havoc across the state. None of those communities were listed as having outages on the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map as of 10:15 p.m.
Wind gusts were between 35 and 50 mph across the state Thursday, Alan Dunham, meteorologist for the National Weather Service said Thursday night. The strongest wind gusts were measured at 61 mph at Woods Hole, and 54 mph at Logan Airport.
A wind advisory had been in effect, but expired at 8 p.m., Dunham said.
Around 11:30 a.m., Methuen police reported that a large tree fell across a roadway near 10 Salem St., causing a power outage, the department said in a tweet. Power was later restored and the roadway was reopened.
Tyngsborough cqpolice also tweeted that the town is experiencing power outages and high wind gusts. Power has since been restored to the town.
Around 3 p.m., 784 residents in Andover and 304 residents in Lawrence were without power. In Pepperell, 554 residents were without power around 2 p.m.
Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this story. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.