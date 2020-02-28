A wind advisory that was in effect for most of Thursday was lifted and it appeared that most communities had their power back on after a day of gusty winds, officials said.

Hundreds of residents in Andover, Lawrence, and Pepperell lost power Thursday afternoon as gusty winds wreaked havoc across the state. None of those communities were listed as having outages on the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map as of 10:15 p.m.

Wind gusts were between 35 and 50 mph across the state Thursday, Alan Dunham, meteorologist for the National Weather Service said Thursday night. The strongest wind gusts were measured at 61 mph at Woods Hole, and 54 mph at Logan Airport.