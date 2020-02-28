“This is what keeps the Trump reelection up at night," said Chris Krueger, an analyst at the Cowen Washington Research Group. "The worst thing for a Trump reelection is the market going down, consumer confidence weakening, talk of a potential recession, and then, God forbid, if there’s a pandemic or something, all of a sudden Bernie Sanders talking about free health care doesn’t sound like the craziest thing in the world.”

As fears spread over the potential for a global epidemic of novel coronavirus, and the US markets had their worst drop since the 2008 recession, no one knows whether this is a passing panic or something much worse. But this much is clear: coronavirus is now the biggest x-factor in the race for president, and could boost or bust President Trump’s campaign.

The virus, known as Covid-19, has only recently emerged as the prevailing issue in the presidential race, but its spread has been rapid.

Amy Klobuchar used precious debate time Tuesday to plug the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Michael Bloomberg was the first to cut an ad attacking President Trump about it Wednesday. Elizabeth Warren put out a plan Thursday to swap funding for a border wall for efforts to contain the flu’s spread. And everyone from Joe Biden to Pete Buttigieg to Bernie Sanders to Tom Steyer wrote tweets and sent out statements on the topic.

Then there was Trump, himself, holding a news conference Wednesday evening where he appeared as focused on the political fallout as he was the spread of the illness.

"Because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low,” he said.

But if the president is wrong, the political impact could be catastrophic.

Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of Boston University’s School of Public Health said Trump made a mistake in being so definitive that coronavirus won’t spread widely within the United States.

“The moment there is an outbreak in the country, his credibility on this issue is shot,” said Galea. “History shows us that with epidemics government leaders need to be honest and clear about what they know, what they don’t and what needs to happen next. Credibility is a big deal.”

Beyond presidential trust, a significant spread of the coronavirus could alter the way that campaigns are conducted.

Ahead of a tight national election in Israel next week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stopped shaking hands with voters, and special polling places have been set up for coronavirus patients.

If such precautions become de rigueur in the United States, it could mean no more Warren selfie-lines, or rallies for any candidate — even Trump.

“If we do have a widespread coronavirus outbreak, then there will be a lot of social distance measures taking place that would impact a number of gatherings and assemblies,” said Galea.

The past is prologue when it comes to public health crises disrupting politics.

In 2014, the Ebola outbreak in West Africa shook up campaigns, including the US Senate race in New Hampshire, where Republican Scott Brown hammered the incumbent, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, with accusations that the Obama administration wasn’t responding forcefully enough.

Shaheen won, but it gave Brown a closing argument in ads and on the debate stage.

“When something bad happens in the world, the incumbent gets blamed,” said Republican strategist Ryan Williams, who was a consultant for Brown in the 2014 Senate race.

Alec T. Beall, a post-doctorate fellow in the psychology department at the University of British Columbia, presented an academic paper about the impact of the Ebola scare on the 2014 midterm elections.

Beall said the recent political research agreed with Williams that incumbents are often blamed for a pandemic, which could be bad for Trump, if there is the outbreak spreads.

At odds with this, however, is research into human behavior that shows when there is an infectious disease outbreak, evolutionary instincts kick in and people who may be perceived to pose an infection risk, such as immigrants from unfamiliar countries are used politically as scapegoats.

“Traditionalist attitudes and xenophobic policies are characteristic of political conservatism, therefore, if people begin to feel greater vulnerability to COVID-19, they may become more likely to express conservative political attitudes and to show greater support for conservative political candidates in upcoming elections,” said Baell.

Beyond the virus itself, the economy is nearly certain to ripple through the race for the White House.

Polling by Pew Research Center found that the 2008 race tipped toward Democrat Barack Obama after the collapse of investment banking giant Lehman Brothers. The crisis became a centerpiece of campaign coverage, which turned increasingly negative toward Republican John McCain.

The severity of any economic impact will be key to the impact on Republican political fortunes, strategists said.

“The health of the economy is President Trump’s central rationale for reelection,” said Williams. “If there’s a significant downturn caused by this outbreak, it could have serious implications.”

It’s less clear what impact, if any, the outbreak could have on the Democratic primary.

Jon McHenry, a Republican strategist, said Bloomberg may be the only candidate really able to capitalize on the development.

“He has the money, and therefore the flexibility, to say this is the issue right now" and start running ads talking about how he is the best manager who can tackle the problem, he said.

For now, it is unclear how the coronavirus will play out on the battlefield of politics. But, Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said that this particular issue could break through a lot of the political noise of the Trump era.

“Voters may not care how many days Donald Trump spends at Mar-a-Lago, whether he’s besties with Vladimir Putin,” said Setzer. “But every soccer mom in America just ran out and got the flu shot for her kids, and they’ll be watching very closely.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell. Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.