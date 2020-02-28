ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated Thursday after it took on water.

No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters from the resort's private government were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn't say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.