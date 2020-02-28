As a longtime supporter of Elizabeth Warren, I was heartened to see the Globe’s editorial endorsing her candidacy (“Elizabeth Warren: The best choice for Democrats,” Editorial, Feb. 26). Like many others, I agonized and felt conflicted over the core dilemma of diluting policies in favor of electability. While I feel a deep kinship with Warren in the ideological arena, I am also cognizant of my liberal and parochial bias that would be ridiculed and scoffed at by substantial segments of the electorate.

The editorial, by urging Warren to “not barrel ahead to force a health care reform that lacks the support of a Democratic majority,” encapsulates my anguish and concern. She would be well advised to heed this caution and embrace it as a realistic way forward to both win the primary and better position herself for a November face-off with Trump. A radical change like eliminating private insurance in a Medicare for All plan would be picking a fight she doesn’t need to have at this time. Whatever changes are made, be they radical or more superficial, will require a period of transition. A public option would be a transition to an eventual Medicare for All. It may even, by itself, result in much of private insurance dying a natural death. Should things evolve to a point where it looks like we could be heading toward a two-tier health system, the fight to control if not eliminate private insurance would need to happen. To have that fight now would be an unnecessary, self-inflicted wound.