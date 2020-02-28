One has to worry how the Democratic party and presidential candidates lost sight of their goal. The Las Vegas debate was no debate. It was a free-for-all, designed to damage each of the candidates on that stage, and the moderators were complicit. From the first bell, Elizabeth Warren spewed insults and broadsides befitting the enemy . . . but not at Donald Trump, rather at Mike Bloomberg. Not only did she begin her shocking assault in vulgar terms, but she also made it clear she would not let up, and that was the tenor of the night. No wonder Bloomberg was shell-shocked; I was.

Democrats: We have lived with Donald Trump for over three years now. He has a special skill: damaging this country in serious and perhaps permanent ways. How could you forget that? Unfortunately, what happened in Las Vegas Tuesday night, did not “stay in Las Vegas.” The world saw this event and began to shudder anew; I did.