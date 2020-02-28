In debates, candidates have 75 seconds — in tweets, 280 characters. In presidential politics, where pithiness is prized, Pete Buttigieg provides something different: nuance. When I started reading Buttigieg’s foreign policy address, I didn’t know it was an hour long (7,500 words, 159 tweets). However, I was enthralled because of its thoroughness. In it, I saw a world leader prepared to build the brightest team, evaluate intelligence, and deliver solutions situated to the moment. I saw a leader who recognizes complexity — who does not give the simple, rhetorically savvy answer, even when it might score political points.

Medicare for All Who Want It may not have the punch of Medicare for All, but it has the force of a policy that can pass. Free college for most (80 percent), affordable college for all, and major expansion of loan forgiveness may not have the rousing rhetorical effect of Free Tuition and Loan Forgiveness for All. But it resounds with true progressivism, prioritizing those who need help the most. With calm confidence, Buttigieg consistently makes the case for complexity. His nuanced judgment is what makes him an effective leader, and it is why he is singularly positioned to be the most effective president.