How can you not be worried? Do you really not see that the damage to institutions may be permanent? Do you not care that our international allies have stopped trusting us on issues like climate change, arms control, military aid, and . . .

What do you mean that if Trump were to nominate a Supreme Court Justice in this election year, you would confirm? What about all that baloney you spouted about Merrick Garland?

Dear Democratic candidates:

Please stop quarreling over trivia. Please stop playing “gotcha” with one another.

Dear Democratic Party:

Enough debates, already.

Dear news media:

Please stop covering the presidential race as if it were entertainment. Please stop talking about “zingers” and “charisma.” Please shut up about “electability” and “momentum.“

Dear Democratic Party:

Have you figured out how to count votes yet? Because Iowa scared me.

Dear American public:

If he hadn’t starred on “The Apprentice,” would he have ever become president?

In June 2015, NBC reportedly severed ties with real estate magnate, television personality, and recently announced 2015 US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over comments he made recently regarding Mexican immigrants. Getty Images North America

Dear entertainment networks:

Please make Elizabeth Warren the star of her own game show.

Dear Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski:

How come you keep saying you are “troubled” by what you’re seeing, but you’re never troubled enough to rein in the president?

Dear Bernie Sanders:

If you don’t win the Democratic nomination, are you going to wholeheartedly support whoever does?

Dear Sanders supporters:

Will you come out and vote in the general election for whichever Democrat . . .

Dear Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer:

Please, please pour your money into other people’s presidential and Senate races instead of . . .

Dear Nancy Pelosi:

You were backed into a corner with impeachment, and you did the right thing. But I really hope you know what to do now that . . .

Dear Adam Schiff:

Thank you for your eloquence.

Dear Mitt Romney:

Thank you for your eloquence.

Dear news media:

Admit it — as much as you claim to be alarmed by him, he’s been the best thing for your viewership and readership in years — and that’s why we keep hearing about the tweets and . . .

Dear news media:

Why have you stopped reporting on the condition of the migrant children being detained?

Dear Facebook:

How can you justify . . .

Dear Greta Thunberg:

I’m writing with tremendous admiration . . .

Dear future grandchildren:

I’m sorry.

Dear survivors of school shootings:

You keep thinking that each incident should be the last, should wake Congress up and change things, but . . .

Dear survivors of school, mosque, synagogue, church, mall, concert, and other mass shootings:

…

Dear House and Senate Republicans:

What was all that crud we had to listen to for years from you about morality and patriotism …

Dear House and Senate Republicans:

The Mueller Report and the intelligence agencies have confirmed that the Russians are meddling again in the election. Why are you disputing this, rather than …

Dear Vladimir Putin:

You must be so pleased that …

Dear William Barr:

Do you care that your legacy will be …

Dear Roger Stone:

Don’t unpack.

Dear Senate Republicans:

Do you not believe that history will portray you as the most cowardly and hypocritical …

Dear fellow Americans:

Why aren’t we all out in the streets protesting until …

Dear Toronto friend:

Can you tell me again how you found that condo?

Dear London friend:

Has Brexit had any effect on the price of real estate there?

Dear Swedish consulate:

Can you tell me what the requirements are for …

Dear Senate Republicans:

What about the emoluments clause?

Dear Senate Republicans:

Do you not care about the integrity of the Justice Department?

Dear political experts:

How do you expect me to believe anything you say after you got it so wrong in 2016?

Dear pollsters:

Why bother?

Dear IRS:

Do you mean to tell me that the audit of his taxes is still going on?

Dear Lindsey Graham:

Don’t you ever think about what John McCain would . . .

Dear Senate Republicans:

I get that you’re all just thinking about the short term right now — but why do none of you believe that there’s a political future for you if you oppose . . .

Dear federal government employees:

Thank you for trying to continue doing your jobs when . . .

Dear Democratic candidates:

Don’t you realize that the first challenge is going to be the slow, messy job of just trying to repair government after …

Dear . . .

Joan Wickersham’s column appears regularly in the Globe.