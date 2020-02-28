The international coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has spread well beyond its origin point of Wuhan, China, and prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn Americans about travel to several countries associated with the virus.

The CDC issue travel advisories on a 1-3 scale, with 3 being the worst. As of Feb. 28, these were the coronavirus-related advisories for Americans thinking of traveling abroad:

Level 3: All travelers should avoid nonessential travel