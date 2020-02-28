The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment for the novel coronavirus to “very high” from “high” as several countries are struggling with containment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it’s concerning that cases of the virus, which emerged in China, have been spreading from Italy and Iran to other countries. Health systems around the world aren’t ready to deal with the spread, he said.

Raising the risk level is meant to spur officials to step up their responses, said Mike Ryan, who runs the agency’s emergencies program.