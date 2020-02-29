The fire broke out at 84 Readville St. at about 4:45 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter. Heavy fire was showing from the rear of the house when firefighters arrived.

Eight adults and three children were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a three family home in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon, Boston fire said.

Boston firefighters on the scene of 84 Readville St. Saturday afternoon.

It later broke through the roof of the house, Boston fire said. All occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents find housing, Boston fire said.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages, Boston fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.