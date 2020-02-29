Family, friends, and community members gathered in a Weymouth church Saturday morning to honor the lives of the four members of the Fay and Smith families who were killed in a crash near Disney World earlier this month.
Josephine Fay, 76, of Weymouth, Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman, and her children, Scarlett, 5, and Jaxon, 11, died in the Feb. 18 wreck in Kissimee, Fla., after a pickup truck rear-ended their Toyota van on Route 429, causing the van to rollover. The family had taken a trip to Florida for the school vacation week.
The family of the victims was escorted by Weymouth police from their home in Whitman to St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth. Officers with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council lined up and stood at attention as the caskets were unloaded at the church.
Two other children in the van, 10-year-old Shalie Smith and 5-year-old Skylar Smith, Scarlett’s twin, were not injured. Fay’s husband, William, 76, and Julie’s husband, Shane, 43, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries but were later released.
William, Shane, Shalie and Skylar were all present at the funeral Saturday morning. William wore a black sling on his right arm. A family friend previously told the Globe that William suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crash.
Pallbearers for each casket proceeded into the church before others filed in as a cool wind whipped through the air. Two priests stood inside the door to greet the families.
The crash happened on a highway where the speed limit is 70 miles per hour, according to local authorities. The van was slowing down for rush-hour traffic when the pickup truck collided with the van at full speed.