Family, friends, and community members gathered in a Weymouth church Saturday morning to honor the lives of the four members of the Fay and Smith families who were killed in a crash near Disney World earlier this month.

Josephine Fay, 76, of Weymouth, Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman, and her children, Scarlett, 5, and Jaxon, 11, died in the Feb. 18 wreck in Kissimee, Fla., after a pickup truck rear-ended their Toyota van on Route 429, causing the van to rollover. The family had taken a trip to Florida for the school vacation week.

The family of the victims was escorted by Weymouth police from their home in Whitman to St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth. Officers with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council lined up and stood at attention as the caskets were unloaded at the church.