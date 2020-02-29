Three people — two women and a man — were stabbed in an altercation near 175 Dudley St. in Roxbury at about 3:32 a.m. Saturday, Moccia said in a phone interview.

There were no life-threatening injuries in the three stabbings, and no one was shot in the gunfire, said Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman. No arrests have been made, he said.

Police are investigating a string of violent incidents that rippled through Boston overnight Friday, with stabbings reported in Roxbury and Downtown Crossing and gunfire in Dorchester and Roxbury.

One of the victims, a woman, was on scene when officers arrived and she was taken to a local hospital. The two other victims checked themselves into local hospitals.

The incident, which began inside a house and later spilled onto the street, is under investigation, according to Moccia.

Two separate stabbings were also reported in Downtown Crossing on Friday night and Saturday morning, he said.

At about 10:34 p.m. Friday, a man who said he worked in security at 600 Washington St. reported being stabbed outside the building, Moccia said. The man said he had been arguing with a suspect when two unknown males came out of a car and pinned him to the ground while the suspect stabbed him.

The man was taken to a local hospital and the incident is under investigation, Moccia said.

Hours later, at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a reported fight in a parking lot near 274 Tremont St., according to Moccia.

Officers found a man with a cut to his forearm at the back of the lot, where a “large group...[was] congregating around a motor vehicle” and arguing, Moccia said. Police separated the people arguing but there were no arrests, he said. The man was treated at a local hospital.

Police are also investigating three reported bursts of gunfire Saturday morning. Gunshots were reported in Dorchester near 121 Milton Avenue at about 2:33 a.m. and in Roxbury near 110 Dudley St. at about 3:34 a.m. and near the intersection of Ruthven and Harold streets at about 3:43 a.m..

Ballistics evidence was recovered at all three scenes, and the incidents are under investigation, Moccia said.

It was not immediately clear if any of the incidents were connected, he said.