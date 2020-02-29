A Lancaster man arrested Thursday was charged with robbing banks in Athol and Shrewsbury in February, and the FBI alleged he is connected to a string of unarmed Massachusetts and New Hampshire robberies, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI’s Boston field division.
Matthew Alden, 26, was charged in federal court with two counts of interference with commerce by threats and violence. He is accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from eight banks and a convenience store from November 2019 through February, according to court documents.
Authorities said Alden allegedly stole $500 from a TD Bank on Main Street in Athol, Mass., on Feb. 4 and $1,028 from an Avidia Bank on Maple Avenue in Shrewsbury on Feb. 21. Alden wore a black ski mask and black gloves while demanding cash from bank tellers in both incidents, according to the statement.
The authorities said Alden is connected to eight other robberies: Enterprise Bank on Littleton Road in Westford on Nov. 21 ($3,136.50 reported stolen); TD Bank on Main Street in Athol on Dec. 2 ($987); Honey Farms convenience store in Lunenburg on Dec. 11 ($206.75); Cornerstone Bank on South Main Street in Leicester on Dec. 12 ($9,906); Avidia Savings Bank on Maple Street in Marlborough on Dec. 27 ($3,390); Metro Credit Union on Worcester Road in Framingham on Jan. 10; TD Bank on Central Street in Foxborough on Jan. 10 ($7,000); and, Citizens Bank on Northeastern Boulevard in Nashua, N.H., on Feb. 13 ($2,000).
No money was taken in the Jan. 10 robbery in Framingham because the suspect ran off when “no employee complied with his demand,” according to court documents.
Alden faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 on each count. He is being held pending a detention hearing set for March 5.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.