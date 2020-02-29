A Lancaster man arrested Thursday was charged with robbing banks in Athol and Shrewsbury in February, and the FBI alleged he is connected to a string of unarmed Massachusetts and New Hampshire robberies, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI’s Boston field division.

Matthew Alden, 26, was charged in federal court with two counts of interference with commerce by threats and violence. He is accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from eight banks and a convenience store from November 2019 through February, according to court documents.

Authorities said Alden allegedly stole $500 from a TD Bank on Main Street in Athol, Mass., on Feb. 4 and $1,028 from an Avidia Bank on Maple Avenue in Shrewsbury on Feb. 21. Alden wore a black ski mask and black gloves while demanding cash from bank tellers in both incidents, according to the statement.