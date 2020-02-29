A Dedham native became the 76th commander of “Old Ironsides” in a ceremony in Charlestown on Saturday morning, according to the US Navy.
John A. Benda was promoted from his second-in-command role as the ship’s executive officer, a spokesman for the USS Constitution said in a statement. The ceremony was closed to the public.
“It is the honor of my professional life to be named the next Captain of Old Ironsides — to be the face of the United States Navy, to get the opportunity to lead the finest crew of sailors, and to work with the incredibly supportive Boston community,” Benda said in the statement.
Advertisement
According to the USS Constitution Museum’s website, Benda was born in Boston and grew up in Dedham, where he graduated from high school in 1997 before attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute on an ROTC scholarship.
While in the Navy, Benda served around the world as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, provided disaster relief in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand after a 2005 tsunami, supported special operation units in the Philippines, and taught at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., among other assignments.
Benda succeeds Commanding Officer Nathaniel R. Shick, who has commanded the two-century-old frigate since 2017, according to the museum.
“To command Constitution is an exceptional chapter in my naval career," Shick said in the statement. "It is with heartfelt gratitude that I give due praise for our achievements to my outstanding crew and the dedicated government and community organizations which support our mission to share America’s naval heritage with the world.”