A Dedham native became the 76th commander of “Old Ironsides” in a ceremony in Charlestown on Saturday morning, according to the US Navy.

John A. Benda was promoted from his second-in-command role as the ship’s executive officer, a spokesman for the USS Constitution said in a statement. The ceremony was closed to the public.

“It is the honor of my professional life to be named the next Captain of Old Ironsides — to be the face of the United States Navy, to get the opportunity to lead the finest crew of sailors, and to work with the incredibly supportive Boston community,” Benda said in the statement.