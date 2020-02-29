A 56-year-old man was charged with armed bank robbery in federal court on Thursday for robbing a Rockland Trust bank branch in Hyde Park in December, officials announced Friday.
On Dec. 21, Paul Whooten of Hyde Park, walked into the Rockland Trust bank branch in Hyde Park wearing black clothes, a mask, and carrying what appeared to be a gun, according to a joint statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, Boston FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.
“Give me all your money,” Whooten said as he allegedly pointed a gun at the teller, the statement said. Whooten then fled the bank on foot after the teller filled his bag with money. Surveillance cameras at the bank caught him on camera wearing a long dark coat, a black knit hat, black sunglasses, and gloves.
A police officer who was stationed inside the bank relayed the man’s description to others, the statement said. Another officer saw a man who matched the description walking by Truman Parkway, and he ordered the suspect to stop, drop the gun, and get on the ground. The suspect complied and was arrested.
Officers recovered the bag of money and a black BB rifle, the statement said.
Whooten was charged with one count of armed bank robbery and was detained following an initial appearance before US District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley. He faces up to 25 years in jail, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
