There may be a snow shower during Saturday afternoon as a small disturbance in the atmosphere moves East through New England. But there won’t be any accumulation and the ground will stay bare.

Temperatures this weekend are going to be below average, something we have seen very little of this winter. Since December there have actually been more days above 60 degrees (6), than days below 32 degrees (5).

It’s chilly again Sunday, but there will be a lot of sunshine and less wind. Temperatures in the afternoon will stay in the mid-30s. The sun is stronger now and without much wind it won’t be too tough to take if you need to be outside.

That’s the end of the cold for the time being as temperature starts moderating on Monday.

The highs on Monday will reach well into the 40s, but the price to pay for the mild air is going to be more cloudiness. Much of the work week is going to be mild, but we’re also going to see a lot of clouds and a few showers during the warmest part, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts. This time of the year it’s possible for us to get a snowstorm, but we likely simply see a couple of showers, because temperatures will actually approach 60 degrees. It looks fairly mild for Wednesday as well with another day well into the 50s.

A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday although nothing heavy. COD Weather

The showers can linger into Wednesday midday, though I expect generally under an inch of rainfall from this system. It should be enough to slow down the morning commute Wednesday.

After the rain, things turns chillier for Thursday and Friday but temperatures will still actually be at, or above, average.

At this point you’re probably wondering if we’re done with snow. It would be highly unlikely to see absolutely no snow between now and when we finally rest assured there isn’t going to be any more. The official snowfall in Boston for February was only half an inch, the lowest since 2012, when just under an inch fell.

Over the past decade we have seen above average snowfall so we were due for one of these kind of light-snow winters.