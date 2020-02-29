Banjo player Béla Fleck, performed before Sanders appeared, playing “Rainbow Connection” and the folk song, “We Shall Overcome,” while telling the audience how difficult it was to keep his instrument in tune in the cold.

Thousands of people gathered for a noontime rally for US Senator Bernie Sanders on Boston Common Saturday, as the front-runner in the Democratic race for president stumps in Massachusetts just days before voters here and in more than a dozen other states cast ballots in Super Tuesday presidential primaries.

Noel Sanders, a Watertown resident, said she supports the candidate’s housing and health care proposals. She said his housing plans would preserve affordable housing locally in places like East Boston and Roxbury, where neighborhoods are gentrifying, and align with her work as a project organizer at a nonprofit that seeks to keep people in their homes.

The Sanders campaign, she said, has worked hard to compete with rival Elizabeth Warren in her home state.

“His campaign people are reaching out, talking to friends, family — a lot of people who might actually vote in the primaries and a lot of early voting is happening,” she said.

Around 10:30, supporters were already waiting to enter the site of the rally on the common; among them was Kim Rines, who wore a knit Sanders campaign hat with a button that read: “No human being is illegal.”

A massive line of people could be seen as it snaked through the common’s walking paths, and a stage for Sanders was set up in front of the Brewer Fountain. Boston police and MBTA Transit police were on scene, as well as Boston park rangers. Some law enforcement officials were on motorcycles.

Sanders, a 78-year-old Vermont senator, has energized supporters and shown momentum in the Democratic primary race with wins in the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses — plus a near-tie with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.

In Massachusetts, a WBUR poll suggested he held a substantial lead over other candidates running in the Democratic primary, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders had the support of a quarter of likely Democratic voters who were polled, followed by Warren, who had 17 percent.

Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg of New York City trailed Warren; the former mayors had the support of 14 percent and 13 percent of respondents respectively. Former vice president Joe Biden came in with 9 percent, according to the WBUR poll.

Sanders’s Massachusetts appearances on Warren’s home turf — he also held a rally in Springfield Friday night that drew nearly 5,000 people at the MassMutual Center — were seen as a sign of the rivalry that has grown between the two progressive Democrats, who, at an earlier stage in the race, seemed to have something of a truce.

Warren was expected to appear for a Boston canvassing kickoff event Saturday morning with US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

In a statement released by Bloomberg’s campaign Saturday, the campaign said the momentum around Bloomberg is strong and growing.

Bloomberg has built an organization in Massachusetts in a short time, and his “message of unity and record of ‘Getting It Done’ is resonating with voters,” the statement said, which included a link to an endorsement from the Springfield Republican.

“We are gaining on Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders here in Massachusetts, and Mike’s leadership on coronavirus continues to demonstrate how he is uniquely qualified to bring sanity and pragmatic problem solving to Washington,” the Bloomberg campaign statement said.

Sanders, for his part, waded in a local issue, tweeting Thursday that more affordable housing needs to be part of the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs along the Boston-Revere line. Developer HYM Investment Group seeks to built thousands of homes and millions of square feet of office space on the site.

“We need affordable housing for all instead of more gentrifying luxury developments for the few,” Sanders said. “I stand with the longtime residents of East Boston fighting displacement from the communities they have spent generations building.”

Among the local leaders who responded was Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who took to Twitter Friday night: “Thanks, @SenSanders but there’s much more to this story.”

Walsh is close to Biden but hasn’t endorsed in the primary race.

“In #EastBoston, we’ve listened to hundreds of residents over the past 2.5 years to help shape a project that will create over 1,000 units of affordable housing, thousands of good jobs, and open spaces on abandoned land,” Walsh said.

Sanders’s appearance in Massachusetts coincided with the South Carolina primary Saturday.

Biden had been struggling nationally against Sanders’s momentum, but in South Carolina, an Emerson College poll found Biden had built a double-digit lead over Sanders among likely Democratic voters in that state.

Craig F. Walker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Craig F. Walker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.