A Stoughton man and Wareham woman were arrested on drug charges after their car was stopped in Wareham on Friday morning, police said.

Robert Ward, 59, and Johna Fonseca, 40, were stopped on Glen Charlie Road at about 11:20 a.m. during an investigation into illegal drugs sales in the area, according to a statement from Wareham police Chief John A. Walcek.

In the car, officers allegedly found 16.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 1 gram of suspected heroin, a digital scale, nearly $1,000 in cash, four cell phones, and a box of plastic bags, according to the statement.