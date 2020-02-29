After returning from a trip abroad, a Weymouth Public Schools employee reported having a fever and stayed home from work, but is not suspected to have coronavirus, Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said in a statement.
The person self-reported having a fever Thursday. School officials were notified of the situation at noon Friday and contacted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Weymouth Health Department, Curtis-Whipple said.
Health officials told the district that no one in the school community is suspected of having coronavirus, Curtis-Whipple said. The country the employee visited is not one that has any travel restrictions due to coronavirus.
There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, a man in his 20s who is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston. On Thursday, Boston public health officials said they were monitoring 34 residents for coronavirus, but that the risk of contracting the illness locally was still very low.
Health officials told the school district that there have not been any new confirmed or potential cases of coronavirus in the state, Curtis-Whipple said.
“The employee will be welcomed back to work once the employee is feeling better,” she said.
