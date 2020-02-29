After returning from a trip abroad, a Weymouth Public Schools employee reported having a fever and stayed home from work, but is not suspected to have coronavirus, Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said in a statement.

The person self-reported having a fever Thursday. School officials were notified of the situation at noon Friday and contacted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Weymouth Health Department, Curtis-Whipple said.

Health officials told the district that no one in the school community is suspected of having coronavirus, Curtis-Whipple said. The country the employee visited is not one that has any travel restrictions due to coronavirus.