LOS ANGELES (AP) — The federal government announced Friday that it won’t try to move dozens of cruise ship passengers quarantined because of coronavirus fears to a facility in densely populated Southern California.

A judge was expected to rule next Monday on whether to permit the transfer of as many as 50 passengers from the Diamond Princess from Travis Air Force Base in Northern California to a facility in Costa Mesa.

The Orange County city had filed legal action against the state of California after it learned federal and state officials were planning to use the Fairview Developmental Center to house and isolate individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus but do not require hospitalization.