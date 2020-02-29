The sustained selloff, driven by fears of global economic damage from the spreading coronavirus, prompted both the Federal Reserve and the White House to hunt for possible remedies, eyeing tools they have used during past crises to calm the public.

Only by staging a late rally in the final 15 minutes of trading was the Dow able to avert its third daily loss this week of more than 1,000 points. The week marked the fastest 10-plus-percent drop in history.

The stock market fell for the seventh straight day Friday, with the Dow Jones industrial average losing 357 points, or 1.4 percent, as the coronavirus outbreak began to look more and more like a worldwide economic crisis.

Advertisement

The traditional tactics, however, may not work against a financial panic driven by a global health scare that lacks precedent or antidote.

A sign of the crisis-fighting difficulties ahead came in the afternoon, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued an unusual statement vowing to “act as appropriate” to defend the US economy from the outbreak. Many analysts interpreted the statement as a pledge to cut interest rates, a signal that often heartens investors. But this time, the selloff continued.

After a week that shaved more than $4 trillion from global stock values, Powell's effort was among a series of steps meant to reassure frazzled investors. Nothing, so far, appears to be working.

“The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong,” Powell said. “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

Meanwhile, federal health officials scrambled Friday to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, as the Trump administration signaled it may also invoke a 70-year-old defense law to guarantee the availability of protective gear should the virus spread.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two more Americans tested positive for the virus out of the group of quarantined passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and Santa Clara County in California reported another case, bringing the national total to 63.

Health officials confirmed the Santa Clara case as the second in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn’t travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

The World Health Organization upgraded the risk level from the virus to “very high” as it continued to spread around the globe. Friday evening, the State Department issued an advisory telling Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy, which has seen nearly 900 cases. A travel advisory already is in place for China.

The list of countries touched by the illness climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland, and the Netherlands reported their first cases. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800.

President Trump lashed out Friday at Democrats who have questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling it their new “hoax.”

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States.

Trump administration political appointees and nonpartisan career government scientists both agree that the current risk to Americans is low, although that could quickly change. But some political officials are continuing to offer assurances that concerns will blow over soon.

Advertisement

“I acknowledge that this could change. I acknowledge the situation could deteriorate. I acknowledge the risks,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday. “But, given what we know ... looks to me like the market has gone too far.”

Evercore ISI, an investment firm, told clients Friday that it now expects the Fed to cut rates by a half-percentage point at its March 17-18 meeting, something few expected just one week ago.

Meanwhile, White House officials held meetings of their own Friday, considering potential tax cut packages that they hope might boost consumer confidence. This comes after several days of unsuccessful efforts by Trump and his economic team to cajole people to buy stocks and drive prices higher.

Typically, the Fed responds to economic trouble by lowering interest rates to make credit easier to obtain. It also can offer loans to banks or buy large quantities of US Treasury securities, effectively adding money to the financial system and making it easier for some corporate borrowers to get cash. The White House and Congress, meanwhile, can approve new spending or tax cuts to flood the economy with money.

But the best remedy for the coronavirus could lie beyond Washington’s immediate powers.

"Central banks don't make vaccines," said David Kotok, chairman of Cumberland Advisors.

Advertisement

The renewed selling intensified calls for the Fed to rescue the economy from an unforeseen shock. The medical emergency already has disrupted global production networks, curtailed air travel, and hobbled economies in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. With medical experts urging Americans to prepare for serious disruptions in their daily lives, pleas for early action are coming from Wall Street and some former members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee.

The calls for action came as Capital Economics told clients that the continued spread of the disease in the United States “could be enough to tip the economy into a mild recession.”

Between Election Day in 2016 and Feb. 12 of this year, the Dow Jones industrial average rose by 61 percent. In four days this week, it surrendered one-third of that gain.

It’s uncertain how effective cutting interest rates might be. Economists call episodes like the epidemic or the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks an “exogenous shock,” meaning an unpredictable development that arises from outside the economy or financial system yet has significant economic consequences.

The Fed normally acts only after assessing voluminous data on business and consumer activity, using sophisticated computer models that forecast the future by comparing current conditions to what's happened in the past. There is no recent precedent for the coronavirus outbreak for the Fed to use in its models.

If the United States suffers a serious outbreak and people stay home, fearing possible contagion, cutting interest rates would probably do little to persuade them to return to work or go out to shop or dine. "This is a very tough one for the Fed to deal with," said Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Advertisement

The Fed has a long history of fighting financial and economic downturns, including the 1987 stock market plunge known as Black Monday and the Russian debt default more than a decade later. In 2008, after the collapse of the housing bubble, the Fed dropped interest rates to zero.

Six days after the Sept. 11 attacks, with financial markets closed and smoke still curling from the World Trade Center rubble, then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan cut the benchmark US lending rate by half a percentage point. The central bank also pumped $102 billion into the financial system.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.