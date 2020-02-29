Chinese President Xi Jinping canceled a rare state visit to Japan in April, Sankei reported. China’s factory activity fell to a record low after weeks of closures caused by the virus.

More events were scrapped or delayed, from a Paris race to a Riviera property conference to a Greek economic forum, as nations try to discourage travel. The U.S. Surgeon General came out against using face masks.

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. took steps to speed laboratory tests for the coronavirus as unexplained infections in three states suggested the disease is spreading on the west coast. Italy became the first non-Asian nation to top 1,000 confirmed cases.

Italy Tops 1,000 Cases (12:20 p.m. NY)

Italy’s confirmed coronavirus infections surpassed 1,000, skyrocketing from nearly zero in just over a week, the nation’s emergency chief Angelo Borrelli said.

The total number of infections is 1,128, with 29 possible virus-linked deaths, the Italian Civil Protection official said Saturday at a Rome news conference. A day earlier, the total was 888 with 21 deaths.

The Lombardy region in Italy’s north has biggest pocket of cases, and a cluster of towns near Milan is under quarantine.

N.Y. Approved to Conduct Own Tests: Cuomo (11:50 a.m. NY)

New York state won U.S. approval to conduct its own tests on the coronavirus, speeding up the process of confirming cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

“This approval will expedite wait time and improve New York’s ability to more effectively manage the coronavirus situation as it unfolds,” the governor said.

Cuomo said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the U.S. virus response, and urged him to approve the state’s test. Tests will begin immediately at a laboratory in Albany, Cuomo said.

Surgeon General Says ‘Stop Buying Masks’ (11:40 a.m. NY)

The U.S. Surgeon General urged people to “stop buying masks,” saying on Twitter that they’re not effective in preventing the general public from catching coronavirus.

“The best way to protect yourself and your community is with everyday preventive actions, like staying home when you are sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness,” Jerome M. Adams tweeted. He encouraged people to get flu shots, saying fewer flu patients means more resources for fighting the virus.

FDA Backs Faster Lab Tests (11:15 a.m. NY)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the way Saturday for some laboratories to conduct diagnostic tests on the coronavirus before an emergency process is fully approved, a step to deal with test-kit shortages that have come under heavy criticism.

The FDA issued guidance to help rapidly expand testing capacity using molecular coronavirus diagnostic examinations. For a period of time while labs submit formal applications, the FDA does not intend to object to the tests for specimen testing, according to a statement.

“This guidance describes an accelerated policy enabling laboratories to use tests they develop faster in order to achieve more rapid testing capacity,” the FDA said. “This guidance is being implemented without prior public comment because the FDA has determined that prior public participation for this guidance is not feasible or appropriate.”

The drug agency said that to effectively respond to the outbreak, rapid detection, appropriate clinical management and infection control are critical along with community mitigation efforts. The FDA said the new test policy “will help address these urgent public health concerns by helping to expand available testing capabilities in health-care settings, and reference and commercial laboratories.”

The FDA’s action covers laboratories certified to perform high-complexity testing.

Swiss Cuts Growth Forecast (11:15 a.m. NY)

Switzerland plans to lower its economic growth forecast because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters said, citing an official from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The new forecast will be issued March 17, Eric Scheidegger, head of SECO’s economic policy directorate, said during a government news conference, according to Reuters.

SECO predicted GDP growth of 1.7% this year in its most recent forecast in December.

Xi’s Japan Trip Set for Delay (10:30 a.m. NY)

The governments of Japan and China are set to delay the state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was planned for early April, Sankei reports, citing multiple unidentified people.

The governments have concluded that the spread of coronavirus means the environment is not suitable for a visit. The trip is likely to be rescheduled for the autumn or later.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi agreed at a meeting on Friday that the visit to Tokyo would go ahead as planned.

Biden Blasts Trump for ‘Hoax’ Comment (9:50 a.m. NY)

Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump for describing the coronavirus as a “hoax” by Democats to derail his presidency.

“The president of the United States said it’s a hoax?” Biden said Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, as Democrats voted in a primary. “For him to start talking about it being a hoax is absolutely dangerous. It’s just not a decent way to act.”

Trump, at a South Carolina rally Friday, said Democrats were “politicizing the coronavirus” after he overcame the “impeachment hoax” and allegations about his campaign’s ties with Russia. “This is their new hoax,” Trump said.

Biden told reporters: “When you say things like that it just so diminishes the faith that people around the world have in the United States.”

France Cancels Large Gatherings (8:53 a.m. NY)

France has banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people and canceled the Paris half-marathon that was expected to attract 40,000 runners on Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The country reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 73.

Schools in two clusters stricken by the coronavirus, in the Alps and north of Paris, won’t reopen Monday. The government asked people to restrict journeys as much as they can, and to work from home when possible.

The new measures aim to prevent or delay a wider spread of the virus “to win as much time as possible” and avoid an overlap with the flu epidemic, which has started to recede, Veran said.

Greek Economic Forum Delayed (8:30 a.m. NY)

Greece’s Delphi Economic Forum is being postponed until late May or early June from March 5 to 8, following recent developments with coronavirus. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, ESM’s head Klaus Regling and many other international speakers had been scheduled to speak.

Iran Implements Travel Measures (7 a.m. NY)

Iran Air says it’s restricting flights for Iranians to Germany, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands and U.K. Only Iranian nationals with residency or citizenship of these countries and health certificates will be allowed to fly, the semi-official Iranians Students’ News Agency reported, citing an interview with Masoumeh Asgharzadeh, Iran Air’s director of public affairs. People suspected of coronavirus in Qom, the epicenter of the outbreak there, will be prevented from leaving, according to ILNA.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the death of MP Mohammad Ali Ramezani Dastak by influenza, though denying that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Iran Cases Jump More Than 50% (6 p.m. HK)

The total number of cases in the country rose by more than 50% to 593 with 43 deaths, the highest number of deaths from the disease outside of China. Five members of Iran’s parliament have tested positive out of 100 who were tested, spokesman Asadollah Abbasi said. Iran has 290 MPs. Parliament on Friday suspended all sessions indefinitely in response to the outbreak.

Japan Plans More Measures (5:55 p.m. HK)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was planning a second round of measures to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, using 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in remaining reserves from this year’s budget.

Subsidies will be introduced for those who lose income due to measures like school closures and the package is to be drawn up within about the next 10 days, Abe said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Panic Buying in the U.K. (5 p.m. HK)

U.K. retailers are already reporting panic buying as consumers fear a mass outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Daily Telegraph reports. Online grocer Ocado said it has seen a spike in “particularly large orders” as customers stockpile food and health products. Boots, the pharmacy, has had to resort to rationing hand sanitizer, the newspaper said. There have been 20 confirmed cases of the virus and no fatalities in the U.K.

China Could Have Vaccine by April (4:45 p.m. HK)

China’s vaccine research experts told premier Li Keqiang that a vaccine for coronavirus could be introduced for emergency use as early as April.

Researchers said some coronavirus vaccines could be used under certain conditions, according to a statement posted on government website Saturday, citing a trip Li made to the coronavirus national medical equipment emergency platform on Friday. The statement didn’t give details on the vaccine or the conditions.

More Cases in South Korea, Taiwan (4 p.m. HK)

In South Korea’s second update of the day, it said total infections there jumped to 3,150 from 2,931 earlier on Saturday. That’s more than 810 cases in just a day.

The number of cases in Taiwan jumped by five to 39, as the newly infected included three nurses and a hospital janitor. Denmark and Thailand also reported additional cases.

Austrian Chancellor U.S. Visit Postponed (3 p.m. HK)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz‘s planned White House visit next week was postponed by the U.S. because of the coronavirus situation, the Austrian chancellery said. Kurz was due to meet Trump on Tuesday.

The number of cases in Austria jumped to seven.

Washington State Reports New Cases (12:08 p.m. HK)

Health officials in the west coast state identified two new cases, including a school-aged adolescent who has no known connection to an outbreak-hit country or anyone who has visited such an area. The other patient had traveled to South Korea.

Mexico Gets Cases From Same Source (11:36 a.m. HK)

Health officials confirmed three coronavirus cases in Mexico, all with mild symptoms and probably from the same source. The first patient was a 35-year-old resident of Mexico City who took a trip to Italy in February, officials said.

Oregon Case Likely Spread by Community (10:44 a.m. HK)

The first reported coronavirus patient in Oregon was probably infected within the community, according to the state’s health authority. The patient, who is from Washington County, had no known recent travel history to a country with a large virus outbreak, nor close contact with a confirmed case.

The person works at a school in the adjoining Clackamas County and may have exposed students and staff to the virus, the Oregon Health Authority said.

South Korean Infections Jump 25% (9:16 a.m. HK)

Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea leapt by 594 in less than 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,931, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The jump followed the previous update from the CDC on Friday afternoon.

U.S. Postpones Meeting with Asian Leaders (8:21 a.m. HK)

The Trump administration postponed a meeting with Asian leaders that was set to be held next month in Las Vegas, citing efforts to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. made the decision in consultation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ASEAN includes 10 countries in Southeast Asia. China, the epicenter of the outbreak, is not among the members.

California Has Case of Unknown Origin (7:32 a.m. HK)

A second person in California was diagnosed with the coronavirus despite a lack of known ties to other infected patients or areas. It’s a further sign that the disease is likely spreading in some parts of the U.S.

The patient “had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual,” the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a statement Friday