For this American from West Germany, the West is not merely an old and tired myth, useful during the Cold War but now dead, as Andrew Bacevich suggests in his Feb. 20 op-ed, “Pompeo’s nostalgic, fraudulent promotion of ‘the West.’ ” For me, the West also was a reality that has given me a life of peace and prosperity, first in Western Europe and now in Massachusetts. I hope the ideal of the West will never die but rather will survive in its concrete form of liberal democracy so that my children can live in the same free and open societies that have allowed me to chart my own life course.

Oliver Freudenreich