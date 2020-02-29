In Miami, the addition of a managed lane that carries buses led to a 400 percent increase in express bus ridership over five years. Imagine how many thousands of people aren’t driving their own car there because of this innovation.

Robin Chase and Doug Foy are misguided in suggesting that total highway lanes should be permanently reduced from 12 to 10 as part of the I-90 Allston interchange project ( “Build a better city, starting with the Allston interchange,” Opinion, Feb. 18). Maintaining the number of lanes we have today will allow for the potential addition of high-speed bus lanes or managed lanes that eliminate congestion and emissions caused by Boston’s endless traffic.

Those of us who care about transportation planning and the environment must keep in mind that buses are as effective as trains, if not more so, in reducing both emissions and the brutal traffic that hurts our lifestyles and our economy.

John Pourbaix

Executive director

Construction Industries of Massachusetts

Seize opportunity to establish a bus transit hub

I agree with Robin Chase and Doug Foy (“Build a better city, starting with the Allston interchange”) that the transit station should be built at the start, rather than the end, of the Allston interchange project. This should not stop at the rail connection; rather, it should include a transit hub serving bus and rail through, to, and from this area. MBTA bus lines currently run through and around this area. Establishing an efficient bus hub, with bus lanes and other bus service improvements, would support existing service and create opportunities for new bus lines.

Frequent, efficient, and accessible bus service will benefit commuters during the 10-year construction process and will serve as an attraction to new residents and businesses when construction is completed.

Terrence F. Smith

High time to revive a little-used rail link nearby

Robin Chase and Doug Foy are right to warn against 1950s-era auto- and highway-driven thinking in a new master plan for the Allston interchange. Rail-oriented public transportation should be the priority, along with straightening and even burying the Mass. Pike for a couple miles. Imagine an Allston Greenway rather than a looming, dreary, elevated highway.

What’s missing here, however, is the obvious opportunity to revive the rail spur that crosses the Charles River into Cambridge at Boston University. This little-used rail link cuts through the heart of MIT and Kendall Square, heading to North Station. Imagine boarding a morning train (electrified rather than diesel, if that plan comes to fruition) anywhere from Worcester to Boston Landing, and effortlessly heading to work on the north side of the Charles, with stops at Pfizer, Mass. Ave., Main Street, Broadway, Cambridge Street, and Monsignor O’Brien Highway, where one could change for the new Green Line to Somerville.

While we’re at it, why not make this spur both a commuter rail and a T option, with more frequent service?

This opportunity to knit together Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and the western suburbs couldn’t be plainer. Or cheaper — the tracks and bridge are already in place.

Richard Webster

Don’t make a Seaport-like mistake with this neighborhood

Kudos to Robin Chase and Doug Foy for their excellent analysis of the need for revisiting the existing plan for the Allston interchange. All of their transportation-related proposals are worthy of consideration and better than the previously developed, but already outdated, car-focused plans. I would only add that it is critical to include options for affordable housing to ensure that a real neighborhood is created, where current Boston residents can afford to live and that avoids becoming another Seaport or Kendall Square, excluding all but the wealthiest.

Bob Follansbee

