The Patriots quarterback and his friend and receiver Julian Edelman were spotted at a Syracuse basketball game Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

While the world waits for Tom Brady to make his decision on where he’ll play football next season, we know what he’s up to this weekend.

The pair was joined by “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, and they’re all sitting courtside as guests of local businessman Adam Weitsman.

Weitsman has brought in celebrity guests for games in the Dome before, including Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and ex-Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Brady exchanged a greeting with longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim before the game.

Saturday is the final game in the Carrier Dome in its current state. Beginning soon, the Dome will undergo renovations that will close it through the summer. Changes include a new roof to replace its outdated inflatable, and a jumbotron, among other things.





